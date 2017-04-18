Friends Remember Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Dauphin Island

Related Coverage Dauphin Island Police say Missing Biker Found Dead

Dauphin Island, AL (WKRG)

State Troopers are investigating the death of a man who died nearly five days ago but his body was only discovered Monday night. 60-year-old Carl Ishee Crashed on his motorcycle last week one mile north of the Dauphin Island bridge. Ishee’s son found the body late Monday night. Carl Ishee loved Dauphin Island, and the people there loved him back.

“He took care of my wife years ago when I wasn’t around, that meant a lot to me, she’s very special to me,” said Ishee’s brother-in-law Woody Steiner. He says Ishee was a longtime resident of Dauphin Island. Many people referred to him as part of “old Dauphin Island.”

“It’s the original families that have lived, fished and shrimped down here since there was a Dauphin Island,” said friend Bill Lindley. Lindley is better known as the owner of Barnacle Bill’s. Lindley’s known Carl Ishee for more than three decades. He says he’ll always remember his great sense of humor and outgoing personality.

“He loved life, he enjoyed it and lived it to the fullest,” said Lindley. Friends say Ishee loved motorcycles and he influenced generations. Benjamin Ring says they were so close, his kids called him “Uncle Carl.”

“He’s a good role model, honest man, not many people like that out there anymore, sad to see him gone,” said Ring. Dauphin Island Police say this appears to be an accidental crash. State Troopers are still investigating what led up to the incident.