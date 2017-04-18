Fresno police have suspect in custody after 3 people shot dead

FRESNO (AP) – Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno told police he hates white people and shouted “God is great” in Arabic before the killings.

All three victims in Tuesday’s killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down.

Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were.

 

