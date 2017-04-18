Florida woman charged ‘cover fee’ at drug flop house

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a 37-year-old Florida woman ran a drug flop house, charging a “cover fee of drugs” to enter the home.

Danielle Baggett was arrested April 11 on a charge of running a nuisance dwelling after Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven overdoses, including her own.

Investigators began looking into a surge of heroin and fentanyl overdoses at the home back in August of 2016.

An affidavit says Baggett assured deputies she was trying to “clean up” illegal activities at the house.

But the overdoses continued as deputies responded to the home 33 times before her arrest.

An affidavit says victims told investigators Baggett created an environment “for everyone to get high.”

The sheriff’s office said her prior record included arrests for marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, dealing in stolen property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Baggett was held at the Sarasota County jail on a $1,500 bond and was released April 12, but the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office