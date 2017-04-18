DOJ will crack down on violent gangs, Jeff Sessions says

(CBS NEWS) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangs.

“Under President Trump, the Justice Department has zero tolerance for gang violence,” Sessions told a meeting with federal law enforcement officials to discuss ways to combat organized crime.

Sessions on Tuesday called out one organization in particular, the MS-13 street gang, members of which are suspected in the killings of four people last week in Long Island. Sessions is to say in prepared remarks before the Organized Crime Council that gangs like MS-13 “represent one of the gravest threats to American safety.”

He says tougher enforcement of immigration and border crimes will curb gang activity. And he says cities that protect people in the country illegally make efforts to fight gang violence more difficult. He says so-called sanctuary cities are “aiding these cartels to refill their ranks.”