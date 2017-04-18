Bentley’s ‘Heart Condition’ Prompts Motion from Collier’s Attorney

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The attorneys for former ALEA Secretary Spencer Collier filed a motion Monday in Montgomery County to allow them to depose former Gov. Robert Bentley as soon as possible.

Attorney Kenneth Mendelsohn cites Bentley’s health as a reason for the immediate deposition. Collier filed the wrongful termination suit against Bentley, Rebekah Mason, Stan Stabler and other entities after he was fired in 2016 by the former Governor.

The Motion for Partial Lift of Stay states the following:

Defendant Bentley is 74 years, his heart condition is now public knowledge and he has suffered some stress related to all that has happened to him over the last month. It is important for Plaintiff to be able to preserve Defendant Bentley’s testimony in case his health deteriorates.”

Mendelsohn says the stay on Bentley’s immunity should be lifted because Bentley “has relevant information that relates to the conduct of the other Defendants.”

Bentley resigned as Alabama Governor last week as the Legislature was set to begin impeachment hearings in the State Capitol.

Collier claims the real reason he was terminated was because he cooperated with the Attorney General’s investigation into House Speaker Mike Hubbard, who was later convicted of several felonies and removed from his seat.