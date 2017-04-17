Two Women Found Dead in Lake Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Police say two women were found dead in a lake in Alabama after being reported missing.

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Kip Hart tells local news media that 41-year-old Elizabeth Whipple and 34-year-old Shelly Darling were found in Lake Tuscaloosa early Saturday. Hart is unsure how the women died, but believes the deaths were accidental.

Hart says Darling’s husband reporter her missing Friday evening when she didn’t return home for dinner.

Officers found the women’s belongings on a dock, but originally were unable to find them.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct the autopsies.

Whipple was the interim director of the domestic violence clinic at the University of Alabama School of Law. Darling was a clinic staff attorney at the university.