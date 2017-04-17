TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closures Begin Today in Downtown Mobile

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Beginning today (Monday), drivers in downtown Mobile have to deal with two road closures that will take weeks before they are complete.

After months of construction, the steeple will be installed this month at the Christ Church Cathedral. Due to the construction, Church Street between Royal and Jackson streets will remain closed for the next two weeks. Parking areas along the street will be accessible through alternate routes.

A few blocks down from the steeple installation, Alabama Power is conducting equipment upgrades on St. Anthony Street.

One lane of St. Anthony Street, between St. Joseph and Conception streets, is closed until May 5th. However, both lanes will be open when workers are not present.

This map shows the road closure on Church Street that began Monday.

