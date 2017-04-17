State Rep. Jack Williams Announces Senate Run in 2018

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Representative Jack Williams from the Mobile area announced Monday that he plans to run for State Senate seat 34 in the 2018 election.

State Senate 34 is currently held by Sen. Rusty Glover who announced plans earlier this year to run for Lt. Governor.

Williams was elected to the House in 2014 and serves House District 102 which covers the area along Moffett Road north toward Citronelle.

Williams said in a press release, “I’ve been working hard my whole life to make our community a stronger, better place to live and I’m going to keep doing exactly that, I’ll just be two floors up from where I work today.”

Sen. Glover, who is running for the seat vacated by Gov. Kay Ivey, had been in his current role since 2006 and Williams says he leaves big shoes to fill.

“Senator Glover has been one of the most honorable public servants we have ever had represent our community,” Williams added.