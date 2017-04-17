Police Searching for Biker Who Vanished After Dauphin Island Ride

Dauphin Island Police are searching for a biker who vanished after hanging out with friends on the island. 60-year-old Carl Ishee went for a ride to Fins Bar Thursday night. Friends say he was leaving to go home about half past midnight. He hasn’t been seen since.

Ishee’s son, Justin Ishee , tells News 5 that he sees his father almost every day. Carl Ishee actually lives with his son just off the Island, a 10 minute ride from Fins. Justin Ishee filed a missing person report with Dauphin Island PD. Police tell News 5 that Carl Ishee was wearing a cut-off Harley Davidson t-shirt, jeans and black boots when he was last seen.

Although he was last seen at a bar, Ishee’s son says he’s not much of a drinker. The son tells News 5 he has access to his father’s bank account and there has been no new activity since Thursday. Mr. Ishee’s bike is a 2000 Harley Davidson Softail with a custom blue pearl paint job.

Justin Ishee asks if you have any information to call him at 251-591-1930, or call Dauphin Island Police.