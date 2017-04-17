Police Respond to Shots Fired At Bel Air Mall

Chris Best Published: Updated:

It happened in the middle of Easter Sunday brunch in front of the brand new P.F. Changs restaurant at the Bel Air Mall. Mobile Police responded to a shots fired call at 12:21 PM Sunday. Witnesses told police that it appeared two vehicles were chasing each other. Witnesses say they heard what sounded like as many as five shots fired. According to the police press release “one of the vehicles, while driving erratically, struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

News 5’s Allen Carter will have the late-breaking details LIVE at 6:00

