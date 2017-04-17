Pit Bull Attacks Owner in Foley, Severe Injuries

A pit bull attacks its owner in a Foley neighborhood on Cedar Court.
A 5-year-old pit bull attacked the woman this afternoon. We are told her injuries are so severe her internal organs are exposed. She has been flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile for treatment.

The dog is inside the home and officials are unable to capture it. Police are on the scene. The dog will eventually be euthanized at the owners’ request.

News 5 has learned this is not the first time the dog has attacked someone. A neighbor’s kid was bitten not too long ago.
