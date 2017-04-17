Pence Warns North Korea Not To Test Trump

Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

PANMUNJOM, South Korea (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. commitment to South Korea is “iron-clad and immutable” in the face of North Korea’s work to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Pence is noting in a statement alongside South Korean Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn that President Donald Trump recently launched airstrikes in Syria. Pence says, “North Korea would do well not to test his resolve.”

The vice president reiterated Monday that “all options are on the table” to deal with the threat posed by North Korea. He says any use of nuclear weapons by North Korea will be met with “an overwhelming and effective response.”

