A man was fatally shot early Monday morning at a Pensacola mobile home park.

A representative from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirms the incident happened on North Old Corry Field Road near Merito Street around midnight.

Sheriff’s deputies say the man was found shot in the face. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information should call ESCO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 850-433-STOP.