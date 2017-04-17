Doing a little spring cleaning of your closet? Why not consider giving your old shoes new life, by donating them to Waterfront Rescue Mission.
Shoes collected during the “Sole Mission” initiative will be given to the homeless or sold in Waterfront Rescue Mission Thrift Stores.
You can drop off your old shoes at any Trustmark branch in Mobile and Baldwin Counties until April 28.
Old Shoes Get New Life With “Sole Mission”
