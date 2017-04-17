Live Traffic Update: Serious Accident at Cottage Hill and Lakeside Drive

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)

6:52 AM — We started to see some foggy spot start to pop up in our area to begin your Monday so don’t be surprised if you find yourself in that. Of course make sure those headlights are on low beam and let there be a good bit of distance between you and the car in front of you. In Mobile, moving along well, accident free right now crossing the Bayway and Causeway and right now no fog but that may change the tunnels looking good. A serious accident they’re Cottage hill at Lakeside Drive involving a motorcycle. Mobile Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene avoid that intersection. We’re looking good coming down I-65 no problems at the I-10 interchange and no issues through downtown.

6:30 AM — It’s a pretty good-looking start for your Monday morning commute. On the bay way and Causeway, so far no problems and no fog to deal with but that may change as the morning progresses. We have gotten some reports of some foggy conditions there on I-10 in the Loxley area. In Mobile we’re looking good through both tunnels and it’s back to school for Mobile Public Schools so be careful through those school zones again this morning. A new accident has occurred involving a motorcycle and near the intersection of Cottage Hill at Lakeside avoid that intersection.