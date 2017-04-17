Judge Blocks Executions In Arkansas

FILE - This November 2005, file photo, shows the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court is weighing arguments by death row inmate Romell Broom that allowing the state prisons agency to try again to execute him amounts to cruel and unusual punishment and double jeopardy. The court planned to hear arguments Tuesday, June 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas is fighting on multiple legal fronts to begin a series of double-executions.

Bruce Earl Ward and Don William Davis Jr. were scheduled to die Monday night in the first two of eight executions over 11 days.

A state court judge on Friday blocked Arkansas from using one of its three lethal injection drugs until he can determine whether it was obtained properly, and a federal judge on Saturday issued stays of all the executions.

Lawyers for the state have appeals pending before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court.

They say in their filings that the stays should be reversed immediately so Arkansas can carry out the executions before one of its lethal injection drugs expires at the end of the month.

