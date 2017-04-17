Customers, Employees Held at Gunpoint at McDonalds in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two armed gunmen held customers and employees at gunpoint while they robbed a McDonald’s restaurant in the Mobile area, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The armed robbery took place Saturday night around 9 p.m. at the McDonald’s location on Moffett Road near the fork in the road at Springhill Avenue.

According to police, two male gunmen walked into the restaurant. One of the gunmen took three customers into the bathroom and held them at gunpoint while the other gunman took three employees to the office to empty the safe.

The gunmen also took the money from the drive-thru cash register before fleeing the scene.

News Five is working to gather more information. If you have any information about the crime, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.