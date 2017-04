Mobile Fire-Rescue crews are on the scene of a possible hazardous materials spill on Industrial Canal Road in Mobile.

R03,D01,T10,E15,HM15/HazMat Incident/2000 Industrial Canal Rd, E. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) April 17, 2017

According to MFRD’s twitter page, an unknown substance was found leaking from a rail car.

E21 on scene with an unknown substance leaking from a rail car requesting HazMat to respond & investigate. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) April 17, 2017

Several fire trucks and hazardous materials crews are on the scene assessing.