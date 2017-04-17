Congressman To Host Town Halls This Week

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) will hold a series of town hall meetings throughout Southwest Alabama the week of April 17th. Town halls will occur in each of the six counties that make up Alabama’s First Congressional District.

Congressman Byrne has held more than 75 town hall meetings since being elected to Congress, including town hall meetings over the phone and on Facebook. These town hall meetings give residents of Southwest Alabama the chance to share their ideas and concerns directly with their Member of Congress.

All of the town hall meetings are free and open to the public.

Monday, April 17

Wilmer Town Hall Meeting – 1:30 p.m.

Wilmer Senior Citizens Center

13251 Avenue B; Wilmer, AL 36587

Stapleton Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.

Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department

36578 AL-59; Stapleton, AL 36578

Tuesday, April 18

Satsuma Town Hall Meeting – 10:00 a.m.

Satsuma City Hall

5464 Old Highway 43; Satsuma, AL 36572

Poarch Creek Town Hall Meeting – 2:30 p.m.

Tribal Council Chambers

5811 Jack Springs Road; Atmore, AL 36502

Brewton Town Hall Meeting – 5:15 p.m.

Brewton Community Center

1010A Douglas Avenue; Brewton, AL 36426

Wednesday, April 19

Alabama Port Town Hall Meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Alabama Port Volunteer Fire Department

3290 Highway 188; Coden, AL 36523

Daphne Town Hall Meeting – 2:00 p.m.

Daphne City Hall

1708 Main Street; Daphne, AL 36526

Foley Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.

Foley City Hall

407 East Laurel Avenue; Foley, AL 36535

Thursday, April 20

Excel Town Hall Meeting – 11:30 a.m.

Excel Town Hall

3199 AL-136; Excel, AL 36439

Grove Hill Town Hall Meeting – 2:00 p.m.

Grove Hill Senior Center

113 Clark Street; Grove Hill, AL 36451

Wagarville Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.

Wagarville Nutrition Center

27531 Highway 56; Wagarville, AL 36585