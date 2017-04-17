Congressman To Host Town Halls This Week

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) will hold a series of town hall meetings throughout Southwest Alabama the week of April 17th. Town halls will occur in each of the six counties that make up Alabama’s First Congressional District.
Congressman Byrne has held more than 75 town hall meetings since being elected to Congress, including town hall meetings over the phone and on Facebook. These town hall meetings give residents of Southwest Alabama the chance to share their ideas and concerns directly with their Member of Congress.
All of the town hall meetings are free and open to the public.
Monday, April 17
Wilmer Town Hall Meeting – 1:30 p.m.
Wilmer Senior Citizens Center
13251 Avenue B; Wilmer, AL 36587
Stapleton Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.
Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department
36578 AL-59; Stapleton, AL 36578
Tuesday, April 18
Satsuma Town Hall Meeting – 10:00 a.m.
Satsuma City Hall
5464 Old Highway 43; Satsuma, AL 36572
Poarch Creek Town Hall Meeting – 2:30 p.m.
Tribal Council Chambers
5811 Jack Springs Road; Atmore, AL 36502
Brewton Town Hall Meeting – 5:15 p.m.
Brewton Community Center
1010A Douglas Avenue; Brewton, AL 36426
Wednesday, April 19
Alabama Port Town Hall Meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Alabama Port Volunteer Fire Department
3290 Highway 188; Coden, AL 36523
Daphne Town Hall Meeting – 2:00 p.m.
Daphne City Hall
1708 Main Street; Daphne, AL 36526
Foley Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.
Foley City Hall
407 East Laurel Avenue; Foley, AL 36535
Thursday, April 20
Excel Town Hall Meeting – 11:30 a.m.
Excel Town Hall
3199 AL-136; Excel, AL 36439
Grove Hill Town Hall Meeting – 2:00 p.m.
Grove Hill Senior Center
113 Clark Street; Grove Hill, AL 36451
Wagarville Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.
Wagarville Nutrition Center
27531 Highway 56; Wagarville, AL 36585