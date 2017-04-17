Congressman Hosts Town Hall Meetings After Trip to Korean Border

By Published:
SOURCE: Bradley Byrne

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) is hosting a series of town hall meetings on the Gulf Coast after returning from a trip to the Korean border.

Byrne, a member of the Armed Services Committee, met with U.S military leaders and the South Korean Foreign Minister. Byrne said the threat North Korea poses is greater than any other in the world because of their “irrational” leader and growing threat of using nuclear weapons and long-range missals.

The town hall in Wilmer on Monday was the first of 11 the Congressman is hosting this week.

All of the town hall meetings are free and open to the public.

Monday, April 17

Wilmer Town Hall Meeting – 1:30 p.m.
Wilmer Senior Citizens Center
13251 Avenue B; Wilmer, AL 36587

Stapleton Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.
Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department
36578 AL-59; Stapleton, AL 36578

Tuesday, April 18

Satsuma Town Hall Meeting – 10:00 a.m.
Satsuma City Hall
5464 Old Highway 43; Satsuma, AL 36572

Poarch Creek Town Hall Meeting – 2:30 p.m.
Tribal Council Chambers
5811 Jack Springs Road; Atmore, AL 36502

Brewton Town Hall Meeting – 5:15 p.m.
Brewton Community Center
1010A Douglas Avenue; Brewton, AL 36426

Wednesday, April 19

Alabama Port Town Hall Meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Alabama Port Volunteer Fire Department
3290 Highway 188; Coden, AL 36523

Daphne Town Hall Meeting – 2:00 p.m.
Daphne City Hall
1708 Main Street; Daphne, AL 36526

Foley Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.
Foley City Hall
407 East Laurel Avenue; Foley, AL 36535

Thursday, April 20

Excel Town Hall Meeting – 11:30 a.m.
Excel Town Hall
3199 AL-136; Excel, AL 36439

Grove Hill Town Hall Meeting – 2:00 p.m.
Grove Hill Senior Center
113 Clark Street; Grove Hill, AL 36451

Wagarville Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.
Wagarville Nutrition Center
27531 Highway 56; Wagarville, AL 36585

 

 

