BREAKING: Police Seize “Highly Pure” Meth Worth $500K

It looks like chunks of crystal clear icicles. But investigators say what they’ve seized is actually half a million dollars worth of “highly pure” meth. The Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team say they got ten pounds of the potent drug off the streets before it hit local neighborhoods. The Sunday sting ended with the arrests of Adam Hanshew, 36, and 32-year-old Amanda Bagwell, both from southeast Mississippi.

In a press release investigators said “during the course of the multi-month investigation, officers were able to gather intelligence on the workings of the drug trafficking organization responsible for importing the large quantities of crystal methamphetamine into Mobile and surrounding areas. Routes, vehicles and locations used to import the drugs were identified.”

The two accused meth dealers are at Mobile County Metro Jail without bond pending a hearing.