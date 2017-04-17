Bentley “Exit Audits” Begin Today

Montgomery, AL (WKRG)

State auditor Jim Zeigler will begin former Governor Robert Bentley’s “exit audits” today. We saw photos of the former governor moving his personal things out of the governor’s mansion last week. Zeigler says he’ll begin with an inventory at the mansion where he says Bentley is responsible for 257 state assets worth nearly $900,000.

Then on Tuesday, they will start at the governor’s office in the state capital. Zeigler has said he is particularly interested in locating “Wanda’s desk” because of the role it played in the developing scandal.

The desk was allegedly moved further away from Bentley’s door so his executive assistant, Wanda Kelly wouldn’t be able to hear what was going on inside. Zeigler is expected to complete the audit by the end of the month.

Auditor Jim Zeigler says he and staff will audit the state items remaining after the departure of Bentley on the following schedule:

Governor’s Mansion, South Perry Street, Montgomery. Monday-Tuesday, April 17-18.

Governor’s Office in State Capitol. Wednesday, April 19.

Governor’s beach mansion, Fort Morgan. Tuesday, April 25.