5 teenagers, baby shot during carnival at church in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say five teenagers and a baby were injured when gunfire erupted during a festival at a church in Alabama.

Local news media report that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries after the shooting occurred at the Cathedral of the Cross A.O.H. Church of God on Saturday night. Four of the victims including a 1-year-old baby were struck by a single shot to the leg.

Authorities say a victim was struck in the elbow and a bullet grazed the shoulder of another victim.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian says a pregnant woman was hospitalized for minor injuries. She was knocked to the ground by people running from the gunfire.

About 900 people attended the festival. Authorities say an apparent fight took place inside the festival before the gunfire.