USA Launches Program for Minority Businesses

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – The University of South Alabama has launched a new program to help minority businesses around Mobile.

The Minority Business Accelerator program aims to assist small businesses with things like understanding their customers and product and putting things into action to help grow.

Five businesses are participating, each with annual revenues of $400,000 or less. They include a landscaping and construction company; a plumbing service; a barber; a barbecue restaurant and a party bus service.

Each will get a $1,500 stipend to do something that helps their business.

The university says the program was funded with a $25,000 grant from PNC Bank. It’s being operated by the university plus other organizations including the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

