Faith Time: Easter 2017

Pastor Aaron Smith from Crossroads Baptist Church will join us later this morning on News 5, at about 6:48, to talk about Easter. Here’s a look at the answers to questions I sent him several days ago:

Chad: Easter is today. Why is it the most important holiday in Christianity?

Pastor Aaron Smith: Well in Christianity you have the “big two” Holidays. These are the ones that everyone knows about, even non-Christians. Of course, I am speaking of Christmas and Easter. Now Christmas is most commonly recognized as the birth of the Christ or the Messiah. So Jesus was Born of a virgin and lived for approximately 33 or so years to the best of our knowledge. And the reason I even mention Christmas, Chad, is because without God sending His Son to live on the earth as a man, we can’t even get to Easter. I would say that Christmas is the foundation of Christianity, in the fact that God’s Son came to man, and that Easter is the hope and power of Christianity.

Chad: For the people that don’t know what does Easter commemorate?

Pastor Aaron Smith: Ah, that is a great question. I am glad you asked. Easter is the time of year that Christians Commemorate the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Remember what I said about Christmas being the foundation and Easter being the hope and power of Christianity. You see, the whole essence of Christianity is that God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son. That whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. The Bible teaches us that the only way that we can inherit everlasting life is through the gift of God’s grace, and it is only by God’s grace that he sent His son to die on the cross to save sinners. And that is exactly what happened, Jesus willingly died on the cross, and as any dead man, He was buried. The Bible teaches us that on the third day Jesus gloriously rose from the dead, thus conquering death and the grave. It is the resurrection of Jesus that gives us the hope and power that we can be saved from our sin. The best part of all that is the Bible also teaches us in the book of Romans that if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead thou shalt be saved. And whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved. No one is excluded from Christianity. God extended His grace to everyone through the gift of His Son, Jesus. So All of that to say we are commemorating what Jesus did on the cross for us. He gave power to what He did by raising from the dead.

Chad: Why do so many people, even people who don’t regularly go to church go on this day?

Pastor Aaron Smith: Well, Chad, I must tell you that I’ve actually seen a change over the last 17 years that I’ve been in ministry. People don’t seem to be as interested in attending on Easter. Traditionally, here in America, we would say that we are a Christian nation, and I would say that people who don’t normally attend services accept at this time of year would do so out of a religious tradition. People just don’t seem to have the desire to hold to the historic traditions that your and my Grandparents would have traditionally held to. People seem to be more interested in discovering something new. The old fashioned religious tradition of the past doesn’t matter like it used to. These people are missing out because Easter is so much more than a tradition; it is the power of God unto salvation and could be the beginning of that something new that so many are longing for.

Chad: How do you as a pastor reach those people in the pews who don’t often come to services at all?

Pastor Aaron Smith: As a pastor, I do my very best to just be me. What you see is what you get. We don’t do things much differently on Easter than we would any other Sunday throughout the year. I don’t want someone to just come to Crossroads on Easter and be blown away by some big, big day only to come back the week after or a month after to find something different. My goal for every person who walks through the doors of our church and sits through one of my sermons is for them to be greeted with the love of God and hear a sermon that is from the Bible and one that uplifts and glorifies the Father in Heaven.

Chad: How do you carry that message of joy through the year?

Pastor Aaron Smith: If I can answer that very simply, I would say, I preach Jesus. I preach Jesus born of a virgin, that while he was perfect and sinless in every way, He paid our sin debt when He was crucified, buried, and rose again the third day according to the Scripture. You know, Chad, each week we as Christians meet on Sunday. We are commemorating the resurrection because it was the first day of the week that Jesus rose from the dead. That first day of the week is the day that we worship.

Chad: What is your favorite part of this time of year?

Pastor Aaron Smith: I would have to say that my favorite part of this time of year is that it causes me to take a moment away from the daily grind and actually reconsider and ponder upon what God has given to me personally. This compels me to be more conscience of those around me who I might be able to share God’s wonderful gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ.