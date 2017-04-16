Congressman To Hist Town Halls This Week

Media Advisory – Congressman BradleyByrne (R-AL) will hold a series of town hall meetings throughout Southwest Alabama the week of April 17th. Town halls will occur in each of the six counties that make up Alabama’s First Congressional District.
Congressman Byrne has held over 75 town hall meetings since being elected to Congress, including town hall meetings over the phone and on Facebook. These town hall meetings give residents of Southwest Alabama the chance to share their ideas and concerns directly with their Member of Congress.
All of the town hall meetings are free and open to the public.