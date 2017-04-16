Congressman To Hist Town Halls This Week

Media Advisory – Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) will hold a series of town hall meetings throughout Southwest Alabama the week of April 17th. Town halls will occur in each of the six counties that make up Alabama’s First Congressional District.

 

Congressman Byrne has held over 75 town hall meetings since being elected to Congress, including town hall meetings over the phone and on Facebook. These town hall meetings give residents of Southwest Alabama the chance to share their ideas and concerns directly with their Member of Congress.

 

All of the town hall meetings are free and open to the public.

 

Monday, April 17

 

Wilmer Town Hall Meeting – 1:30 p.m.

 

Wilmer Senior Citizens Center

 

13251 Avenue B; Wilmer, AL 36587

 

 

 

Stapleton Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.

 

Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department

 

36578 AL-59; Stapleton, AL 36578

 

 

 

Tuesday, April 18

 

Satsuma Town Hall Meeting – 10:00 a.m.

 

Satsuma City Hall

 

5464 Old Highway 43; Satsuma, AL 36572

 

 

 

Poarch Creek Town Hall Meeting – 2:30 p.m.

 

Tribal Council Chambers

 

5811 Jack Springs Road; Atmore, AL 36502

 

 

 

Brewton Town Hall Meeting – 5:15 p.m.

 

Brewton Community Center

 

1010A Douglas Avenue; Brewton, AL 36426

 

 

 

Wednesday, April 19

 

Alabama Port Town Hall Meeting – 9:30 a.m.

 

Alabama Port Volunteer Fire Department

 

3290 Highway 188; Coden, AL 36523

 

 

 

Daphne Town Hall Meeting – 2:00 p.m.

 

Daphne City Hall

 

1708 Main Street; Daphne, AL 36526

 

 

 

Foley Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.

 

Foley City Hall

 

407 East Laurel Avenue; Foley, AL 36535

 

 

 

Thursday, April 20

 

Excel Town Hall Meeting – 11:30 a.m.

 

Excel Town Hall

 

3199 AL-136; Excel, AL 36439

 

 

 

Grove Hill Town Hall Meeting – 2:00 p.m.

 

Grove Hill Senior Center

 

113 Clark Street; Grove Hill, AL 36451

 

 

 

Wagarville Town Hall Meeting – 4:00 p.m.

 

Wagarville Nutrition Center

 

27531 Highway 56; Wagarville, AL 36585

