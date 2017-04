Okaloosa County, FL (WKRG)

A Saturday morning boat ride took a turn for the worse in northwest Florida. Members of the Coast Guard and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office helped pull four people from the water when their boat began to sink.

It happened just before 10:00 Saturday morning at East Pass. Two of the boaters were rescued by a good Samaritan while the other two were picked up by the sheriff’s department. No one was hurt.