BayBears Lose To Jackson Generals 3-2

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Even though the Mobile BayBears made contact with the ball outhitting their opponent, they were unable to clench the win.

The team fell 3-2 Saturday night at Hank Aaron Stadium. BayBears starting pitcher Jordan Kipper started out the game on the right foot allowing only two hits in six innings.

For Jackson, third baseman Colin Walsh stood out with three runs. He hit a two-run homer in the third that put the Generals in front until the end of the game.

The BayBears are now 2-5 in one-run games to start the year. Seven of their first nine games have been decided by one run.