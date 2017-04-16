Azalea Trail Maids Spending Easter at Disney World

By Published:

Mobile, AL, (WKRG)

The Azalea Trail Maids are once again spending the Easter holiday weekend at Disney World.  Organizers say this may be the 40th straight year the ambassadors of Mobile have been invited to march in Disney Parades.

“It’s really, really exciting, this is probably one of the highlights of the girls year.  Disney really rolls out the red carpet for the girls.  This is a chance to show a piece of Mobile to the world,” said Trail Maids Advisor Kelsea Haas.  Today they’ll do a meet and greet at the park as well as march in two more parades.  

