Shooting Leaves One Person Injured

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating two people involved in a shooting that left one person injured. The incident happened Friday at around 3:30 p.m.

The victim, 18-year-old Raheem Johnson, told investigators an argument broke out between himself and Tony Lamont Buchanan at his residence on Lamont Drive.

An hour after the argument was sparked, Johnson says Buchanan was seen in the passenger seat of his sister’s 1999 Honda Pilot driving toward the house.

Johnson says Buchanan rolled down the window and shot him once in the groin. Johnson’s sister drove off in an unknown direction.

The victim is recovering at Merit Hospital in Biloxi. Buchanan will be charged with aggravated assault, and Johnson’s sister will be charged with accessory. If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3065.