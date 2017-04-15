More possible campaign violations sent to ethics

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley might not have been alone in violating campaign finance law.

Secretary of State John Merrill tells the Associated Press that he has reported other possible campaign finance violations to the Alabama Ethics Commission.

Merrill declined to name the politicians. He said he reported several incidents but declined to say how many.

Bentley resigned Monday and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor violations of campaign finance law: that he did not report a loan he made his campaign within two days and improperly used nearly $9,000 in campaign funds to pay a staffer’s legal bills.

The ethics commission last week said that Bentley should not have loaned his campaign money last year since he is term-limited and cannot run for office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s