More possible campaign violations sent to ethics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley might not have been alone in violating campaign finance law.

Secretary of State John Merrill tells the Associated Press that he has reported other possible campaign finance violations to the Alabama Ethics Commission.

Merrill declined to name the politicians. He said he reported several incidents but declined to say how many.

Bentley resigned Monday and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor violations of campaign finance law: that he did not report a loan he made his campaign within two days and improperly used nearly $9,000 in campaign funds to pay a staffer’s legal bills.

The ethics commission last week said that Bentley should not have loaned his campaign money last year since he is term-limited and cannot run for office.