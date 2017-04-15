Mobile Symphonic Pops Band To Hold Spring Concert

If you want to be moved by the sounds of the combined efforts of a number of local instrumentalists in Mobile head to Medal of Honor Park on Saturday, April 15th at 7 p.m.

This is the Mobile Symphonic Pops Band’s 40th concert season.

The event is free and open to the public.

Those who attend are encouraged to sit back and relax with a picnic as the band strides through marches and show tunes.

Expect to hear Tchaikowsky’s Marche Slave and familiar music from Chicago, as well as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s compositions.