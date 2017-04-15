Flora-Bama’s 33rd Annual Mullet Toss Fast Approaching

ORANGE BEACH (WKRG) — The unique tradition of throwing mullet along the Gulf Coast is right around the corner.

The 33rd Annual Interstate Mullet Toss festivities kick off on Thursday, April 27th in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, and Perdido Key.

If you want to take part in the contest to see if you can out throw your friends, the actual mullet toss begins at 10 a.m. on Friday and runs through Sunday at the Flora-Bama.

For $15 you get to send a fish soaring across the state line. You will get to take home a t-shirt and possibly walk away with the Mullet Toss Trophy awarded to 13 different age categories.

Part of the profits from the event go toward the Community Drug & Alcohol Council, Youth Research Gulf Coast and local Boys & Girls Clubs.

There will be a charge for parking and admission. Visit http://www.florabama .com for more information.