Auburn University Will House A New Culinary Science Center

AUBURN, AL (WKRG) — Auburn University will soon be home to a new culinary science center thanks to a $12 million dollar donation from a benefactor.

Students will have the opportunity to learn in a state of the art facility that will feature a restaurant, teaching, and demonstration kitchens.

The building will also house hotel rooms, board rooms, and apartments.

The family who made the generous donation has a history in the hospitality industry.

Members of the Rane family who made the contribution previously owned restaurants, retail stores and hotel franchises.

They wanted to instill their passion for travel, cooking and hospitality in others.

“We are grateful for the Rane family’s vision to establish a facility that will help train students for careers in the global hospitality and tourism industries,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue.

The center will be named in the family’s honor as the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center.