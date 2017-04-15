Auburn University Will House A New Culinary Science Center

By Published:

AUBURN, AL (WKRG) — Auburn University will soon be home to a new culinary science center thanks to a $12 million dollar donation from a benefactor.

Students will have the opportunity to learn in a state of the art facility that will feature a restaurant, teaching, and demonstration kitchens.

The building will also house hotel rooms, board rooms, and apartments.

The family who made the generous donation has a history in the hospitality industry.

Members of the Rane family who made the contribution previously owned restaurants, retail stores and hotel franchises.

They wanted to instill their passion for travel, cooking and hospitality in others.

“We are grateful for the Rane family’s vision to establish a facility that will help train students for careers in the global hospitality and tourism industries,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue.

The center will be named in the family’s honor as the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s