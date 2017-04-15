4 people rescued by Coast Guard and Okaloosa Sheriffs

NEW ORLEANS -Saturday morning the Coast Guard assisted the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Department in rescuing 4 people after their vessel began to sink near East Pass, Florida.

After the Coast Guard Sector Mobile were notified of the sinking vessel around 9:47 AM, a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew were launched then after.

Two passengers were taken to Harbor Walk Marina by a good Samaritan while the other two stayed with the Sheriff’s boatcrew to Destin Marina in Destin, Florida around 11:09 AM.

There were no reported injuries.