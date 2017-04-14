What’s Working: Students Pack 40,000 Meals for Needy Families

Some local Catholic school students have met their lofty goal for a lenten project. Students at St. Ignatius School packed tens of thousands of meals for needy families in Central America. It took hundreds of volunteers and several hours of labor, but they met their goal. They packed 40,000 meals, beating their record last year of 10,000 meals. Youth director, Anthony Tobin says, “It’s fun to serve. They need to serve. People expect those of us who are blessed to help those in need.” The meals consist of soy, beans, rice, and vitamins.

The packing project was through an organization called Cross Catholics. The food will be sent to Guatemala. Many of the students at St. Ignatius will be able to meet some of the families who receive the food this summer during a mission trip to Guatemala. Student, Adelaide Bell, visited the same Guatemalan village last year during a mission trip. She says that she knows how happy the families are to receive the food. “Just giving them food makes them the happiest person in the world. They give you big smiles and hugs. Then, they want to offer you what they have which is so little.”