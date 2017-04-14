WATCH: Trailer for “The Last Jedi” Debuts at Star Wars Celebration

In front of thousands of crazed Star Wars fans, the trailer for “Last Jedi” debuted at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando on Friday.

The trailer finally features dialogue from the series main character, Luke Skywalker, who ominously states at the end of the preview, “it’s time for the Jedi to end.”

On Thursday, Star Wars kicked off its 40 year celebration with a surprise Harrison Ford appearance, a touching Carrie Fisher tribute, a John Williams performance and a fair amount of jokes about George Lucas’s dialogue, of course.

Attendees at Star Wars Celebration were treated to that and more at the kick-off of the four-day fan event marking the anniversary of Lucas’ space saga.

A jam-packed panel also featured appearances by Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Hayden Christensen, as well as video messages from Liam Neeson and Samuel L. Jackson, who cheekily suggested that his prequel character Mace Windu is not dead.

Actor Warwick Davis moderated the sprawling look-back at the four decade legacy.