A 54-year-old grandmother was arrested on Thursday for leaving her 2-month-old granddaughter unattended in her car. Police were called about 2:30 pm for the report of a child locked in a vehicle. The windows were up and the car’s ignition was off, according to police.

Michelle Atwood stated the child was in the car for 30 to 45 minutes; she was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

The child was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.