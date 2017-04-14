Family Hopes Reward Will Bring New Leads in Murder Case

The family of a murder victim is hoping a $4,000 reward will generate information leading to the killer’s arrest.

Idrian Gardner was killed on February 21. His body was found near an abandoned burned out home on Heron Drive.

“We’re at a brick wall with it, not a clue, nothing. We don’t know what went on what happened what could have happened,” said Garnder’s brother Greg Gulley. “It’s been very difficult, it’s been some tough times.”

Officers were initially called to the scene to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the apartment. Officer found his body lying in the doorway. He was shot several times.

“Whoever took his life is still out there, and the way they did it, I believe they had to have done this before and I believe they are apt to do it again,” said Gardner’s mother Ramona Gardner.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.