Caesar Salad Dressing

Chef Chris Lambert, Mobile Marriott Hotel
Ingredients:
- 1 clove garlic finely chopped
- 1 tsp. anchovy paste
- 1 tsp. salt and cracked pepper
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 egg yolk
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp. Parmesan cheese grated fine
Method:
In a large wooden bowl put the garlic, anchovy paste, salt & pepper. Using a fork mash all together until combined. Next, add lemon juice and egg yolk. Using fork whisk until combined. Next add the olive oil slowly in a steady stream whisking with the fork. Next mix in the Parmesan cheese. Add to fresh romaine lettuce with croutons.