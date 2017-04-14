Caesar Salad Dressing

Chef Chris Lambert, Mobile Marriott Hotel

Ingredients:

1 clove garlic finely chopped

1 tsp. anchovy paste

1 tsp. salt and cracked pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

1 egg yolk

½ cup olive oil

1 tbsp. Parmesan cheese grated fine

Method:

In a large wooden bowl put the garlic, anchovy paste, salt & pepper. Using a fork mash all together until combined. Next, add lemon juice and egg yolk. Using fork whisk until combined. Next add the olive oil slowly in a steady stream whisking with the fork. Next mix in the Parmesan cheese. Add to fresh romaine lettuce with croutons.