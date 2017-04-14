Caesar Salad Dressing

WKRG Staff Published:

Chef Chris Lambert, Mobile Marriott Hotel

Ingredients:

  • 1 clove garlic finely chopped
  • 1 tsp. anchovy paste
  • 1 tsp. salt and cracked pepper
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 egg yolk
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 1 tbsp. Parmesan cheese grated fine

Method:

In a large wooden bowl put the garlic, anchovy paste, salt & pepper. Using a fork mash all together until combined. Next, add lemon juice and egg yolk. Using fork whisk until combined. Next add the olive oil slowly in a steady stream whisking with the fork. Next mix in the Parmesan cheese. Add to fresh romaine lettuce with croutons.

