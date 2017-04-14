Bird Builds Nest in New Truck at Foley Car Dealership

A mourning dove and her two hatchlings are living in style at Southern Chevrolet in Foley nestled between the hood and windshield of a 42 thousand dollar Silverado.

It wasn’t the bird’s first choice.

“No thoughts of disturbing her until somebody insisted on buying this specific truck,” says sales manager Rick Carlisle so, he hatched a plan.

He would move the nest, and bird at first, to another truck. “We got an identical truck and lined it up. I didn’t know if the color mattered or not to the bird but we got a red one just in case.”

Once in place, he carefully put the nest in the same spot. “The mother bird didn’t seem to mind too much within a few minutes she was settled in like it had never happened.”

She’s become kind of an attraction at the dealership.

But if you are looking for a new truck, “This truck is not for sale until she’s done her thing with her young doves,” this is one is off the market for now.