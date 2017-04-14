106 Year Old WWII Vet is Promoted

The man who was believed to be the oldest living World War II vet in Alabama has passed away or as the veterans community prefers to say, he was promoted.

Major John Jacobson was 106 years old. Just this past October, students at St. Paul’s Episcopal School threw Jacobson a birthday party to celebrate his turning 106 years young.

Friends called him ‘Mr. Jack.’ He lived a full life of service. His motto, “Another day of living is another day to serve.”

Jacobson was an officer during World War II. In fact, he was the quartermaster officer for famed General George S. Patton in his march across Europe.

Later, Jacobson would establish the Army’s quartermaster school.

And he wasn’t done after the War and the Army. He founded the National Beef Packing Company in Liberal, KS and ran the company for many years.

In recent years, Mr. Jack spent quite a lot of time at various events including Mardi Gras parades, and veterans ceremonies, talking to younger folks about living a life of service.

Mr. Jack was with his family as he was promoted Thursday evening. Funeral arrangements are pending but he is expected to be interred at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort.