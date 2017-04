Last week, we saw a man robbed at gunpoint on General Road in Mobile. He decided to fight back and during the struggle, the gun went off, shooting him in the hand.

We also recently saw a pizza delivery man robbed at gunpoint as well.

If you’re held at gunpoint, are there certain times when it’s better to fight back than to run?

On News 5 tonight, hear from a self-defense instructor who will explain what to do and what not to do in different situations.