UPDATE: Girl Released From Hospital After Pit Bull Attack

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Zoey Green has been released from the hospital after she was attacked by two pit bull mixes in late March.

Both Zoey and her mother were planning to watch over the dogs after getting instructions from the owners in Crestview when all of a sudden the two dogs attacked.

Paige Green, Zoey’s mother says she thinks the dogs snapped when Zoey tapped on a sliding glass door.

Zoey spent several days in the hospital and underwent hours of surgery to recover from the attack.

