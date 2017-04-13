Uncertain Fate of Alabama’s Film Tax Incentives

Fairhope-filmed horror movie, ‘Get Out’ may be soaring in the box office, but back home the film industry is on shaky ground.

The Alabama Department of Revenue recently released an analysis of some of Alabama’s tax credit programs, including film incentives.

The two university of Tennessee economists tapped to conduct the review gave it a “D” grade.

“While the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program results in renewed structures of historical significance, the only realistic hope with the Entertainment Industry Incentive Program is for a short-term blip in employment and economic activity in the vicinity of the production activities. To be sure, certain productions can bring indirect advertising, visibility and prestige effects that might increase tourism or general interest in an area, but those effects are exceedingly difficult to quantify,” the report stated.

William Califf, the spokesman for Speaker Pro Tem Del Marsh, said that given the poor rating of the entertainment industry incentive program, lawmakers are evaluating what they need to do next. Califf said Marsh is throwing around ideas and options, but right now they’re leaning towards getting rid of tax credits for the film industry.

“With the low-grade, that’s the direction we were looking. But, we haven’t made any final decisions,” Califf said on the phone with WKRG.

Califf couldn’t confirm whether or not there’s a draft bill floating around the legislature or how soon Marsh plans to introduce any ideas.

