‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Ready for the Stage in Monroeville

With a new director and a cast of all-volunteer, local actors, the show will go on.

Stephen Billy is now directing ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ the play that has been staged at the historic Monroe County Courthouse Museum since 1991. Billy was a cast member in years past, playing the parts of both Jem and Dill in the play based on Harper Lee’s classic novel.

But as of December of last year, there was uncertainty about whether it would happen at all. A new non-profit formed by Lee and her attorney the year before took over organizing the play. That caused some animosity among the local actors, and they didn’t have a contract to rent the historic courthouse.

But now, apparently, all of those issues have been worked out. That’s fortunate because to see the play staged in Harper Lee’s hometown and the model for the town of Maycomb, is a treat.

The play was originally staged as a way to raise money for the historic courthouse museum. Since then thousands have come to Monroeville to experience the play.

The first performance is April 21st. Tickets are $55. Click here for more information about tickets and showtimes.