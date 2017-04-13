The Melting Pot’s World Championship Cheese Fondue

WKRG Staff Published:

 

 

 

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz Pinot Grigio
  • ½ teaspoon demi spoon shallots, chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon Dijon Mustard
  • 6 oz World Champion Cheese Blend
  • ½ teaspoon scallion, sliced

Procedure:

  1. Add Pinot Grigio to fondue pot
  2. Add shallots and Dijon mustard and stir with small whisk or fork
  3. Allow Pinot Grigio to thoroughly warm up before adding cheese
  4. Add 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using small whisk or fork
  5. Add the next 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using small whisk or fork
  6. Add the remaining 1/3 of cheese and mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted and incorporated
  7. Use a whipping motion to fluff up the cheese
  8. Sprinkle scallions over the top of finished cheese
  9. Enjoy!

The Melting Pot of Mobile

  • 840 Montlimar Dr, Mobile, AL 36609
  • (251) 341-7395

The Melting Pot of Pensacola

  • 418 E Gregory St #500, Pensacola, FL 32502
  • (850) 438-4030

http://www.meltingpot.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s