The Melting Pot’s World Championship Cheese Fondue

Ingredients:
- 4 oz Pinot Grigio
- ½ teaspoon demi spoon shallots, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon Dijon Mustard
- 6 oz World Champion Cheese Blend
- ½ teaspoon scallion, sliced
Procedure:
- Add Pinot Grigio to fondue pot
- Add shallots and Dijon mustard and stir with small whisk or fork
- Allow Pinot Grigio to thoroughly warm up before adding cheese
- Add 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using small whisk or fork
- Add the next 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using small whisk or fork
- Add the remaining 1/3 of cheese and mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted and incorporated
- Use a whipping motion to fluff up the cheese
- Sprinkle scallions over the top of finished cheese
- Enjoy!
The Melting Pot of Mobile
- 840 Montlimar Dr, Mobile, AL 36609
- (251) 341-7395
The Melting Pot of Pensacola
- 418 E Gregory St #500, Pensacola, FL 32502
- (850) 438-4030