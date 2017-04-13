The First 72 Hours and Beyond for Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

If Governor Kay Ivey is feeling the pressure of her new position, you couldn’t tell at her first meeting with the capitol press corps.

A wide range of topics was discussed including her plans for the rest of the legislative session. “The legislative session is on-going and getting sort of short. So, I will support legislative leaders and their efforts. Then, in the next legislative session, I will have definite proposals of my own.”

She continues efforts to fill cabinet level positions, deciding whether or not to hold an expensive special election for the Alabama senate seat currently held by Bentley appointee Luther Strange and as she promised during her swearing-in, to have an open, honest and transparent administration. “No doubt a dark cloud is hanging over our state,” she said during the thirty-minute briefing. “People of the world, much less the nation have their eyes on Alabama and it’s not for the right reason.”

Governor Ivey only has 18 months to improve the image of the state and accomplish all the other goals she has set for herself unless of course, she decides to run for a full term as governor. That’s a decision she says she will make in the next few months. “Certainly a possibility but not now. My priority has to be on stabilizing the ship of state and improving the image of Alabama.” After 18 months of scandal that maybe the biggest job of all.