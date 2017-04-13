Teachers Cashing In By Selling Their Lessons

Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

Teachers selling their lesson plans online has become a booming business, driven by higher standards and other teachers willing to pay out of their own pockets for classroom-tested material.

Top sites include Teachwise, Teacher’s Notebook and Teachers Pay Teachers, which says it has helped make millionaires out of about a dozen of its contributors since launching a decade ago.

But some educators worry that the increasing monetizing of lesson plans will stifle the longstanding practice of teachers freely sharing their ideas. And legal experts question whether teachers actually have ownership of the lessons they are offering.

For teachers buying the materials, however, it’s a huge time saver, allowing them to reclaim the nights and weekends otherwise spent starting lessons from scratch.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s