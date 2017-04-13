Talks Resume on Amtrak Return To Gulf Coast

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the return of Amtrak service to the Port City is a possibility. He and other leaders met with

He and other leaders met with Amtrak officials Wednesday about the passenger train line returning to the Gulf Coast. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina derailed service, but an Amtrak spokesman said a comeback is near.

“We are as close as we’ve ever been, since the storm, to putting daily service here, ” said Marc Magliari. “There’s never been daily service from Mobile to points east ever in the time of Amtrak since 1971. We’re this close to having a plan to do that.”

There have been discussions about four daily stops in Mobile and New Orleans.